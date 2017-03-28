Vietnamese girl may have been abducted on way to school Friday, slain shortly afterward: police
A 9-year-old Vietnamese girl whose body was found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture on Sunday appears to have been murdered sometime between Friday morning and Saturday night, according to the condition of the corpse, investigators said Tuesday. When the body of Le Thi Nhat Linh was found at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, it was already in a state of rigor mortis, meaning a certain amount of time had passed after she was slain, they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC