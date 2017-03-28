Vietnamese girl may have been abducte...

Vietnamese girl may have been abducted on way to school Friday, slain shortly afterward: police

A 9-year-old Vietnamese girl whose body was found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture on Sunday appears to have been murdered sometime between Friday morning and Saturday night, according to the condition of the corpse, investigators said Tuesday. When the body of Le Thi Nhat Linh was found at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, it was already in a state of rigor mortis, meaning a certain amount of time had passed after she was slain, they said.

Chicago, IL

