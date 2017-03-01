Usher leads birthday tributes to Justin Bieber
The 'Sorry' hitmaker celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday and his long-time mentor has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Justin, admitting he's thrilled by how the chart-topping star has matured in recent years. The 38-year-old singer-songwriter's sentiments were echoed by Justin's manager Scooter Braun, who has played a central role in his success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC