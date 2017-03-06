US-Japan talks should avoid fiscal, m...

US-Japan talks should avoid fiscal, monetary policy: Amari

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japan and the United States should avoid trying to interfere with each other's fiscal and monetary policies when they start bilateral economic talks next month, former Japanese economy minister Akira Amari said on Monday. Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC