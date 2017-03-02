U.S. Vice President Pence's visit to Japan may be set for mid-April

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's planned visit to Japan will likely be from April 17 or 18 for the purpose of starting a bilateral economic dialogue, as agreed by the two countries' leaders last month, a Japanese government source said Thursday. During his two- or three-day stay, Pence will hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, according to the source.

