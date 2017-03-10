Tsunami-hit Rikuzentakata turns to home-stay program to bolster tourism

Six years after tsunami ravaged Rikuzentakata in Iwate Prefecture, the coastal city is moving to rebuild tourism with a unique home-stay program. The minpaku program, organized by tourism promotion organization Marugoto Rikuzentakata, enables visitors to get a taste of the daily lives of local fishermen, farmers and other residents while learning about the March 11, 2011 disaster.

