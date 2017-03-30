Tokyo, Japan Inc. trying to assess Brexit impact on U.K. operations
The government and private companies stepped up efforts Wednesday to assess the potential negative impact of Britain leaving the European Union as London formally notified Brussels of its withdrawal from the bloc. "There will be significant impact on businesses," Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said at a meeting with executives of major companies.
