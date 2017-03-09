Tohoku tsunami shelter construction shows patchy progress
Projects to build or designate buildings and safety towers that provide shelter from tsunami have shown patchy progress in Miyagi Prefecture, with small municipalities lagging behind. The importance of such facilities was highlighted last November, when a major earthquake off the neighboring prefecture of Fukushima unleashed tsunami that hit coastal areas in the Tohoku region.
