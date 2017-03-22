The self-contradictions of Japan's co...

The self-contradictions of Japan's conservative forces

The Abe administration is facing public criticism over the shady discount sale of a government-owned plot of land to the Osaka-based school operator Moritomo Gakuen. It is indeed weird that the land was sold to Moritomo Gakuen at a steep discount after earlier bids by other parties, such as the local city government of Toyonaka and other school operators, to buy the plot failed as the state insisted on higher prices.

