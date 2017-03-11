The first missteps for Japan's first lady

Simple gestures: At public engagements, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is often seen holding hands with his wife, Akie, a gesture seen to signify that as Japan's first lady, she has the full support of her husband. On Feb. 27, Democratic Party lawmaker Kiyomi Tsujimoto submitted questions to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party about the activities of Akie Abe, the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in regard to her relationship with Moritomo Gakuen, a controversial corporate body that wants to build an elementary school in Osaka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.