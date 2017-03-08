takes supplier clean energy program to Japan
Apple is helping partners around the world reduce their energy use and build high-quality renewable energy projects, like this floating solar photovoltaic facility outside Nagoya, Japan. Component supplier Ibiden is the first company in Japan to pledge it will power all of its Apple manufacturing with 100 percent renewable energy - a new milestone for Apple and Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Apple.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC