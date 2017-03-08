takes supplier clean energy program t...

takes supplier clean energy program to Japan

Read more: Apple

Apple is helping partners around the world reduce their energy use and build high-quality renewable energy projects, like this floating solar photovoltaic facility outside Nagoya, Japan. Component supplier Ibiden is the first company in Japan to pledge it will power all of its Apple manufacturing with 100 percent renewable energy - a new milestone for Apple and Japan.

Chicago, IL

