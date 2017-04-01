Subliminal ads fast-tracked for magle...

Subliminal ads fast-tracked for maglev trains in Japan

A team of researchers at Shizuoka University is hitching a ride on Japan's bullet train technology, aiming to transmit targeted advertising at high speeds. Using a groundbreaking technique called high-speed suggestive particle mapping , the system relies on embedded arrays of microscopic LEDs that flash subliminal messages.

Chicago, IL

