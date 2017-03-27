Showtime in Japan: Custom Motorcycles from the Eastern Island
Japan is a land with a unique and deep two-wheeled culture that's never displayed better than at the back-to-back Osaka and Tokyo Motorcycle Shows. While manufacturers wait for the international show season at the end of each year to show off their latest wares , the early-season Japanese events are a chance for the huge Japanese aftermarket industry to lay out its latest ideas, styles and trends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcyclist Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC