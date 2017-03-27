Showtime in Japan: Custom Motorcycles...

Showtime in Japan: Custom Motorcycles from the Eastern Island

Japan is a land with a unique and deep two-wheeled culture that's never displayed better than at the back-to-back Osaka and Tokyo Motorcycle Shows. While manufacturers wait for the international show season at the end of each year to show off their latest wares , the early-season Japanese events are a chance for the huge Japanese aftermarket industry to lay out its latest ideas, styles and trends.

