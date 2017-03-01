Showa Students from Japan Spend Four Weeks at Newbury Young women...
Mar. 1, 2017 - As part of Newbury's partnership with Showa Women's University in Tokyo, Japan, thirty young women from the University spent four weeks living and taking classes at Newbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newbury College.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC