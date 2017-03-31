Security camera footage fails to turn up suspicious vehicle in probe of Chiba girl's murder
No suspicious vehicles have been captured by security cameras installed around the areas where the body of a slain 9-year-old Vietnamese girl was found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, NHK reported, quoting investigative sources. Police believe the girl, Le Thi Nhat Linh, was strangled elsewhere and dumped at the spot where her body was found Sunday in Abiko, saying there were no signs of a struggle in the grass field.
