Security camera footage fails to turn...

Security camera footage fails to turn up suspicious vehicle in probe of Chiba girl's murder

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

No suspicious vehicles have been captured by security cameras installed around the areas where the body of a slain 9-year-old Vietnamese girl was found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture, NHK reported, quoting investigative sources. Police believe the girl, Le Thi Nhat Linh, was strangled elsewhere and dumped at the spot where her body was found Sunday in Abiko, saying there were no signs of a struggle in the grass field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC