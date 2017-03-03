Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra To Pe...

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra To Perform Woodwind Masterworks, 3/21

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama, will perform a compelling program of woodwind masterworks by Stravinsky, Kurt Weill , and other notable composers at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, March 21. Featuring Poulenc's charming, dance-based Suite franaise , Stravinsky's Russian-folk-infused Symphonies of Wind Instruments , Weill's famed "Kleine Dreigroschenmusik" Suite from The Threepenny Opera , and Sacred Women , a sinuous work by contemporary artist Jeff Scott A French horn player of considerable accomplishment, Mr. Scott is perhaps best known as a founding member of the adventurous, Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds, whose dynamic performances The Washington Post has described as "exuding a sultry sophistication."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC