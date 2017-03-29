Sandiganbayan allows Binay's Japan so...

Sandiganbayan allows Binay's Japan sojourn

The Sandiganbayan Third and Fifth Divisions have given its approval to former Makati Mayor Elenita Binay's motion to travel to Osaka and Tokyo, Japan from April 1 to 8, 2017. Former Makati Mayor Elenita Binay arrives at the Sandiganbayan on November 17, 2016 in Quezon City.

Chicago, IL

