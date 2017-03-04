Rule change could make Abe longest-se...

Rule change could make Abe longest-serving leader in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump walk together to a news conference at the White House in Washington. Japan's ruling party is expected to approve a change in party rules Sunday, March 5, 2017, that could pave the way for Abe to become the country's longest-serving leader in the post-World War II era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,339,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC