Radioactive Boars Rule Abandoned Japanese Towns In Wake Of Fukushima Disaster

Six years after the Fukushima Daichi nuclear disaster - a major nuclear meltdown brought on by an earthquake and tsunami hitting Fukushima, Japan - some residents who fled the area are getting the go-ahead to finally return home. The government has cleared four towns in the Fukushima prefecture as being safe for people, but there's at least one issue standing in the way: Thousands of radioactive wild boars.

