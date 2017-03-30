Prosecutors will probe subsidies give...

Prosecutors will probe subsidies given to scandal-hit school operator

2 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Prosecutors will investigate the receipt of government subsidies by an Osaka school operator at the center of a political scandal connected to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, investigative sources said. Contracts that school operator Moritomo Gakuen submitted to various authorities gave three different figures for construction costs, suggesting it exaggerated costs to get more subsidies, understated them to make itself look more financially secure, or both.

Chicago, IL

