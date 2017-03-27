PH-Japan partnership

PH-Japan partnership

STARTING Monday, March 27, a two-day Cabinet-level meeting is being held in Tokyo, Japan centered on the possible partnership that will focus on big-ticket infrastructure projects that President Rodrigo Duterte is bent to implement before his term ends in 2022. The Duterte administration is targeting to achieve its major thrust to achieve inclusive growth, wherein each Filipino enjoys the fruits of development, by expanding the economy by at least 7 percent starting this year, from 6.6 percent last year.

Chicago, IL

