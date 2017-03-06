People in New York, Los Angeles offer prayers ahead of 2011 Tohoku quake and tsunami
About 700 Americans and Japanese offered prayers Sunday at memorial events in New York and Los Angeles ahead of Saturday's anniversary of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster. At a church in downtown Manhattan, around 400 people observed a moment of silence requested by Japan's consul general in New York, Reiichiro Takahashi.
