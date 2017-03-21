Oil experts huddle in Tokyo to seek refuge from China fuel flood
Huddled deep within Tokyo's government district, nearly two dozen of Japan's top oil experts pore over a problem plaguing their industry: How can they stop China from pushing its crude refiners into a corner? The task force, summoned by the trade ministry, needs a strategy to save oil refiners battered by years of declining demand at home. The processors, including JX Holdings Inc. and Idemitsu Kosan Co., now face rising competition for sales in Asia, the world's biggest oil market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC