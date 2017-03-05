NPO holds coming-of-age celebrations ...

NPO holds coming-of-age celebrations for Japan's LGBT youth

Special coming-of-age ceremonies catering to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender young people are growing popular in Japan, providing an opportunity for sexual minorities to celebrate and express their true selves. A university student was among some 40 participants, including family members, who participated in an LGBT ceremony on Feb. 12 in the city of Saga to encourage and congratulate those who had reached the age of 20 over the past year.

Chicago, IL

