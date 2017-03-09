North Korean missile splashdown closest so far to Japan's mainland, government says
One of the four ballistic missiles test-fired by North Korea into the Sea of Japan on Monday landed about 200 km north of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, the closest ever such touchdown to Japan's mainland, government officials said Thursday. The location where the missile splashdown occurred was revealed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at a news conference.
