North Korea fires four ballistic missiles into sea near Japan
North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest early on Monday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the upper house parliamentary session after reports on North Korea's missile launches, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2017.REUTERS/Issei Kato SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest early on Monday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC