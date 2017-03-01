North Korea fires four ballistic miss...

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles into sea near Japan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest early on Monday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the upper house parliamentary session after reports on North Korea's missile launches, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2017.REUTERS/Issei Kato SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest early on Monday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC