North Korea fires four ballistic missiles into sea near Japan

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest early on Monday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the upper house parliamentary session after reports on North Korea's missile launches, in Tokyo, Japan, March 6, 2017.REUTERS/Issei Kato SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest early on Monday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as a preparation for war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.