Newly released archives stir memories of Japan's anti-apartheid campaign
Activists who took part in an anti-apartheid movement years ago in Japan, while voicing support for those oppressed in South Africa, are featured in newly released university archives. Newsletters, photographs and other records compiled between 1963 and 2015, available at Tokyo's Rikkyo University, show how activists reached out to socially vulnerable people in Japan while protesting injustices happening overseas.
