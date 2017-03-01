New Super Hercules on its way to Yoko...

New Super Hercules on its way to Yokota Air Base in Japan

13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The first of Yokota's 14 new C-130J Super Hercules transport planes is headed for Japan, the aircraft's manufacturer said. The aircraft, which left a Lockheed Martin aeronautics facility in Marietta, Ga., on Feb. 24 before stopping off in Greenville, S.C., for post-production work, was due to touch down Monday at the headquarters of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force in Tokyo, Air Force officials said.

Chicago, IL

