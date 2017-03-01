New Super Hercules on its way to Yokota Air Base in Japan
The first of Yokota's 14 new C-130J Super Hercules transport planes is headed for Japan, the aircraft's manufacturer said. The aircraft, which left a Lockheed Martin aeronautics facility in Marietta, Ga., on Feb. 24 before stopping off in Greenville, S.C., for post-production work, was due to touch down Monday at the headquarters of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force in Tokyo, Air Force officials said.
Read more at Stars and Stripes.
