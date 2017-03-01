New digital exhibit on Japanese cuisine filling visitors' senses
An exhibition in downtown Tokyo is offering unique opportunities to experience washoku using the five senses in interactive digital displays that allow visitors to follow the scent of soup stock and actually taste traditional dishes. "The Mysterious Restaurant of the Food God" highlights the richness of Japanese food culture through digital images, with seaweed, dried and shaved bonito and other ingredients changing to dashi, the soup stock that forms the basis of many Japanese dishes, as visitors hold a hand over a digitalized screen.
