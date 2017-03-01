New digital exhibit on Japanese cuisi...

New digital exhibit on Japanese cuisine filling visitors' senses

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

An exhibition in downtown Tokyo is offering unique opportunities to experience washoku using the five senses in interactive digital displays that allow visitors to follow the scent of soup stock and actually taste traditional dishes. "The Mysterious Restaurant of the Food God" highlights the richness of Japanese food culture through digital images, with seaweed, dried and shaved bonito and other ingredients changing to dashi, the soup stock that forms the basis of many Japanese dishes, as visitors hold a hand over a digitalized screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Mon OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC