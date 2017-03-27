New chief of Japan's SMBC bank 'actively studying' acquisition of US bank

The new head of Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said it is "actively studying" an acquisition of a U.S. bank, as part of efforts to seek a reliable dollar funding source for future growth. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. incoming President Makoto Takashima speaks during an interview with Reuters at the bank's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2017.

