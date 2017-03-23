Missing Vietnamese girl found dead in Japan
A nine-year-old Vietnamese girl, who had been missing since on Friday, was found dead in a grass field near a drainage ditch in a city near Tokyo on Sunday, police said. The naked body of Le Thi Nhat Linh, a third-grade elementary school student, was found at around 6.45am in Abiko, Chiba prefecture, by a man who had come to fish in the Tone River nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC