Missing Vietnamese girl found dead in Japan

A nine-year-old Vietnamese girl, who had been missing since on Friday, was found dead in a grass field near a drainage ditch in a city near Tokyo on Sunday, police said. The naked body of Le Thi Nhat Linh, a third-grade elementary school student, was found at around 6.45am in Abiko, Chiba prefecture, by a man who had come to fish in the Tone River nearby.

