Mike Arroyo seeks Sandiganbayan nod for Japan travel
Former First Gentleman Mike Arroyo has filed a motion for leave to travel abroad before the Sandiganbayan Seventh Division in the hopes of going to Tokyo, Japan and Hong Kong from April 6 to 16. In his motion, Arroyo said that he plans to visit both cities for "family and business interests," so there is no reason he will not return from his trips. Arroyo added that he is not a flight risk, and his bail and travel bond for his previous travels have not been withdrawn until now.
