Mike Arroyo seeks Sandiganbayan nod f...

Mike Arroyo seeks Sandiganbayan nod for Japan travel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Former First Gentleman Mike Arroyo has filed a motion for leave to travel abroad before the Sandiganbayan Seventh Division in the hopes of going to Tokyo, Japan and Hong Kong from April 6 to 16. In his motion, Arroyo said that he plans to visit both cities for "family and business interests," so there is no reason he will not return from his trips. Arroyo added that he is not a flight risk, and his bail and travel bond for his previous travels have not been withdrawn until now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,777 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC