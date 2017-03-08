Man did have six-tonne porn collectio...

Man did have six-tonne porn collection - but he wasn't crushed to death by it

Read more: Metro UK News

It was first reported on Friday March 3 by news outlets across the world, including our own , that a man in his 50s known only as 'Joji' was crushed to death under six tonnes of porn in Kanagawa, Japan. However, the only Japanese-language source for the story appears to be from a news site called Nikkan-Spa , which published an article on the tragic - yet common - phenomenon of kodokushi, where people live solitary lives before dying alone, their bodies going undiscovered for weeks.

Chicago, IL

