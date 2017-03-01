Malaysia expels North Korean ambassad...

Malaysia expels North Korean ambassador over Kim probe

16 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Police in Malaysia say the half brother of North Korea's leader who was killed in a Kuala Lumpur airport more than a week ago had a nerve agent on his eye and his face. KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysia said it expelled North Korea's ambassador on Saturday for refusing to apologize for his strong accusations over Malaysia's handling of the investigation into the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother.

Chicago, IL

