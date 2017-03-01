Lush co-founder Rowena Bird talks packaging, preservatives, and the power of color
Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for an innovative and ethical cosmetics company? While attending the Lush Summit in London last month, TreeHugger met with Rowena Bird, co-founder of Lush Cosmetics and inventor of the company's famous vegan makeup line, Emotional Brilliance. Bird was lively and talkative, her face captivating with bright blue mascara and her silvery blond hair.
