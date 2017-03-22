Launching the Official Japan Heritage Border Islands App.
The app is packed with information and features to make your sightseeing trip to Iki, Tsushima, and Goto Islands even more enjoyable! Use the app to learn more about the cultural properties on the islands and about nearby facilities, find directions to your chosen destination, and take photos with the AR camera. You are sure to find it useful.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
