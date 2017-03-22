Launching the Official Japan Heritage...

Launching the Official Japan Heritage Border Islands App.

The app is packed with information and features to make your sightseeing trip to Iki, Tsushima, and Goto Islands even more enjoyable! Use the app to learn more about the cultural properties on the islands and about nearby facilities, find directions to your chosen destination, and take photos with the AR camera. You are sure to find it useful.

