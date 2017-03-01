Laois TD and Minister Charlie Flanagan completes visit to Japan
The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Mr Charles Flanagan TD, met today with Mr. Fumio Kishida, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. Laois TD The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charles Flanagan TD, has completed an official visit to Japan as part of the official celebrations of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC