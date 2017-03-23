Kitakyushu City & Shimonoseki City to...

Kitakyushu City & Shimonoseki City to Launch Net Video on Japan's Kanmon Strait

Countdown on the Official Tourism Sites of the Kitakyushu City and Shimonoseki City Reaches Zero on March 27 What caused the giant puffer fish to get driven towards shore? )--On Monday, March 27, 2017, the Kitakyushu City and Shimonoseki City released a new internet video aimed at attracting more visitors to the Kanmon area. The Kanmon Strait is a narrow body of water that runs between Moji in Kyushu and Shimonoseki in Honshu, and is one of Japan's three fastest tidal currents, ranking just behind Naruto and Kurushima straits.

Chicago, IL

