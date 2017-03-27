Kitakyushu City & Shimonoseki City to Launch Net Video on Japan's Kanmon Strait

On Monday, March 27, 2017, the Kitakyushu City and Shimonoseki City released a new internet video aimed at attracting more visitors to the Kanmon area. The Kanmon Strait is a narrow body of water that runs between Moji in Kyushu and Shimonoseki in Honshu, and is one of Japan's three fastest tidal currents, ranking just behind Naruto and Kurushima straits.

