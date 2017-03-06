Kazakhstan parliament passes reforms reducing presidential powers

President of the Republic of the Kazakhstan Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at Prime Minister Office in Tokyo, Japan, on November 7, 2016. Kazakhstan's parliament on Monday approved a package of amendments to the constitution to reduce presidential powers in favor of lawmakers and the cabinet, a move that could help lead to an eventual political transition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.