Katsu Goto, A Honokaa hero: Showcased in free film preview and talk
In 1889, Katsu Goto - one of the very first Japanese immigrants to come to Hawaii - was killed for helping plantation laborers. His body was found hanging from a telephone pole in Honokaa, not far from where a memorial in his honor stands today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC