Jsr Corp (JSCPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy
The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC