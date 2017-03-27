Japan's schools working to upgrade, W...

Japan's schools working to upgrade, Westernize lavatories

Dirty, smelly, dark, scary and broken are the five adjectives most commonly used to describe toilets in Japan's public schools. However, various regions have been making efforts in recent years to make school lavatories an inviting place by converting squat-style toilets into Western-style ones, applying colorful decor and installing tables for students to gather around and chat.

