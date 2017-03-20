Japan's Otoboke Beaver Release Love Is Short EP Today + UK Tour
Kyoto's punk-rock-garage quartet Otoboke Beaver have released their EP Love Is Short today via Damnably Records. Love Is Short is their second EP and third release outside of Japan.
