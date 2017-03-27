Japan's Emperor honours volunteers in...

Japan's Emperor honours volunteers in Tonga's Malimali Project

Read more: Matangi Tonga

Two Japanese doctors, managers of Tonga's Malimali Project promoting oral health education in schools, have received special awards presented in Tokyo on March 13 for their efforts in helping Tongan children over two decades. Dr Koji Kawamura and Dr Sayuri Kawamura received the "Distinguished Medical Outreach and Treatment Service Award" and were honoured at a meeting with Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress at the Imperial Palace with other award recipients, reported Tonga's Ambassador to Japan, The Emperor noted the Kawamura's tireless efforts helping the Tongan children's oral health program since 1998 under the Ministry of Health Malimali Project.

Chicago, IL

