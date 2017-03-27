Japan's coveted cherry blossoms, other ecosystems threatened by alien species
But ecologists warn that Japan's most popular sites for hanami might disappear in the next couple of decades. This is because red-necked longhorn beetles, a species foreign to the country, are eating the blossoms and damaging the trees.
