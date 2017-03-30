Japanese-style spring bloom is on at Bellagio's gardens, and you don't even have to step outside
As spring blooms at Vegas' Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden, the 80,000 flowers on display will transport you to a Japanese idyll. You'll see foxglove, Easter lilies, cineraria, snapdragon, cyclamen and calla lilies as well as more than 600 types of shrubs.
