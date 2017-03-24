Japanese scholars, citizens protest a...

Japanese scholars, citizens protest against land deal scandal involving PM Abe

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Hundreds of students and citizens rallied in front of a parliament building Thursday evening to protest against a school land deal scandal that involves Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, after a key figure in the scandal testified in parliament earlier in the day. The protestors, from some 40 different civil groups and many of them college students, gathered in front of the parliament building, holding banners written with slogans such as "Moritomo incident shall be thoroughly investigated" and "Abe shall step down".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC