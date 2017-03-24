Japanese scholars, citizens protest against land deal scandal involving PM Abe
Hundreds of students and citizens rallied in front of a parliament building Thursday evening to protest against a school land deal scandal that involves Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, after a key figure in the scandal testified in parliament earlier in the day. The protestors, from some 40 different civil groups and many of them college students, gathered in front of the parliament building, holding banners written with slogans such as "Moritomo incident shall be thoroughly investigated" and "Abe shall step down".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC