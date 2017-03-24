Japanese scholars, citizens protest against land deal scandal involving PM Abe

Hundreds of students and citizens rallied in front of a parliament building Thursday evening to protest against a school land deal scandal that involves Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, after a key figure in the scandal testified in parliament earlier in the day. The protestors, from some 40 different civil groups and many of them college students, gathered in front of the parliament building, holding banners written with slogans such as "Moritomo incident shall be thoroughly investigated" and "Abe shall step down".

