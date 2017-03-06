Japanese rock band X Japan dazzles fans at London show
Legendary Japanese rock band X Japan dazzled fans at London's Wembley stadium on Saturday with a live show, hot on the heels of the UK premier of 'We Are X', an award-winning documentary about the band. Designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's band "X Japan," plays drums during his Spring/Summer 2017 collection show for his brand YOSHIKIMONO at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan October 17, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC