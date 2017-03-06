Japanese rock band X Japan dazzles fans at London show

Legendary Japanese rock band X Japan dazzled fans at London's Wembley stadium on Saturday with a live show, hot on the heels of the UK premier of 'We Are X', an award-winning documentary about the band. Designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's band "X Japan," plays drums during his Spring/Summer 2017 collection show for his brand YOSHIKIMONO at Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan October 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.