Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and wife Akie caught up in right-wing school donation scandal
Tokyo: The head of a Japanese nationalist school at the heart of a swirling political scandal testified under oath in parliament on Thursday that he received a donation of 1 million yen from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife in her husband's name.As the scandal began to dominate headlines last month, Akie Abe resigned as honorary principal of a new school planned by a right-wing group in Osaka. The group, Moritomo Gakuen, promotes elements from Japan's pre-war patriotic school curriculum and bought land from the government at a fraction of its appraisal price to build an elementary school.
