Japanese navy boosts overseas force p...

Japanese navy boosts overseas force projection capability with second big helicopter carrier

21 hrs ago

Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force attend a handover ceremony for the JMSDF latest Izumo-class helicopter carrier DDH-184 Kaga by Japan Marine United Corporation in Yokohama, Japan, March 22, 2017. Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's latest Izumo-class helicopter carrier DDH-184 Kaga is seen next to JMSDF's helicopter carrier Izumo after a handover ceremony for the JMSDF by Japan Marine United Corporation in Yokohama, Japan, March 22, 2017.

Chicago, IL

